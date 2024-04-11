Short Interest in Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL) Rises By 16,300.0%

Scepter Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRZL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 16,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 840,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Scepter Stock Performance

BRZL stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Scepter has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Scepter Company Profile

Scepter Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fuel additives. The company was formerly known as Brazos International Exploration, Inc and changed its name to Scepter Holdings, Inc Scepter Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

