Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 88.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of VYMI opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.50.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
