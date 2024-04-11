Short Interest in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Decreases By 88.6%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the March 15th total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VYMI opened at $68.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $59.20 and a 12-month high of $69.50.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.616 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 510,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,918,000 after acquiring an additional 140,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,381,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,151,000 after acquiring an additional 95,433 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $678,000.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

