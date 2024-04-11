Short Interest in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE) Declines By 46.8%

Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the March 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vast Renewables stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vast Renewables Limited (NASDAQ:VSTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vast Renewables at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTE opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23. Vast Renewables has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

