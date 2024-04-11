Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Expands By 3,450.0%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 3,450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.
About Western Uranium & Vanadium
