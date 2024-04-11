Short Interest in Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF) Expands By 3,450.0%

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. (OTCMKTS:WSTRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 3,450.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Uranium & Vanadium Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WSTRF opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Western Uranium & Vanadium has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31.

About Western Uranium & Vanadium

Western Uranium & Vanadium Corp. engages in exploring, developing, mining, and production of uranium and vanadium resource properties in the United States. The company holds interests in the San Rafael uranium project located in Emery County, Utah; the Sunday Mine Complex situated in western San Miguel County, Colorado; the Van 4 mine located in western Montrose County, Colorado; the Sage mine project situated in San Juan County, Utah, and San Miguel County, Colorado; and the Dunn Project located in San Juan County, Utah.

