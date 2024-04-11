Short Interest in YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Drops By 90.9%

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
YIT Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of YITYY stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. YIT Oyj has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.00.
About YIT Oyj
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YIT Oyj
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for YIT Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YIT Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.