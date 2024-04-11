Short Interest in YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY) Drops By 90.9%

YIT Oyj (OTCMKTS:YITYY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

YIT Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of YITYY stock opened at C$1.02 on Thursday. YIT Oyj has a 1 year low of C$0.84 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.00.

About YIT Oyj

YIT Oyj provides construction services in Finland, Central Eastern European, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Baltic countries, and internationally. It operates through The Housing, The Business Premises, The Infrastructure, and Other segments. The company develops and constructs apartments, residential areas, living services, and leisure-time residences; and develops and carries business premises and hybrid projects.

