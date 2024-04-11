Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Rui Feng Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) Director Rui Feng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.18, for a total transaction of C$207,200.00.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

Shares of SVM stock opened at C$5.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 3.73. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$931.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.48.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$79.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.39 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.3522572 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.00 price objective on Silvercorp Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

