SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.21

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.21 and last traded at C$10.03, with a volume of 180852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 9.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.79.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.13. SilverCrest Metals had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 47.62%. The company had revenue of C$83.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.5750591 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

