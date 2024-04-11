SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $5,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,561,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,419,000 after acquiring an additional 315,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,363,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,022,000 after acquiring an additional 32,617 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,372,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,562,000 after acquiring an additional 403,257 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 39.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,807,000 after acquiring an additional 400,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $51.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $55.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -33.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLG shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $227,085.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

