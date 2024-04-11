Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) dropped 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 289,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 176,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Sonoro Energy Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -6.65.

About Sonoro Energy

Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.

