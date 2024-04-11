Sonoro Energy (CVE:SNV) Stock Price Down 28.6%

Sonoro Energy Ltd. (CVE:SNV – Get Free Report) dropped 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 289,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the average daily volume of 176,262 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.
Sonoro Energy Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of -6.65.
About Sonoro Energy
Sonoro Energy Ltd. explores for, appraises, develops, and produces oil and gas resources in Southeast Asia. The company holds a 25% interest in the Selat Panjang Production Sharing Contract covering an area of approximately 940 square kilometers located in Riau province, Central Sumatra. The company was formerly known as Sonic Technology Solutions Inc and changed its name to Sonoro Energy Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sonoro Energy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Sonoro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.