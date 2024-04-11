Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE) PT Set at C$5.50 by BMO Capital Markets

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) received a C$5.50 target price from BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$6.22.

Spartan Delta Price Performance

TSE:SDE opened at C$3.89 on Tuesday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$2.63 and a 52 week high of C$16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$673.75 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.44.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. Spartan Delta had a return on equity of 68.13% and a net margin of 111.86%. The company had revenue of C$77.32 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.3617619 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canada. Its assets are located in Montney and Deep Basin. The company was formerly known as Return Energy Inc and changed its name to Spartan Delta Corp. in May 2020. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

