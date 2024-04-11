SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 365,263 shares.The stock last traded at $22.22 and had previously closed at $22.12.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1,936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

