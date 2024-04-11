SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 101.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 134.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $35.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.12.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

