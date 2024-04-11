SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,354 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.17% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 1,069.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.35. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.07 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

