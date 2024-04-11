Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Shatish D. Dasani Acquires 80,000 Shares

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Shatish D. Dasani bought 80,000 shares of Speedy Hire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £20,000 ($25,313.25).

Speedy Hire Trading Up 1.6 %

Speedy Hire stock opened at GBX 25.75 ($0.33) on Thursday. Speedy Hire Plc has a one year low of GBX 22.50 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 26.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £118.92 million, a PE ratio of -2,575.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

