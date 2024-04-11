Stephen Davis Sells 26,574 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Davis sold 26,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $474,877.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,051.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $317,080.60.

On Monday, February 26th, Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59.

ACAD opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -46.66 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.00. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.99.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.79 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 15.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $4,479,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,221,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,162,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,342,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

