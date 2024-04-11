STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG) Short Interest Up 1,339,900.0% in March

STF Tactical Growth ETF (NASDAQ:TUG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a growth of 1,339,900.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,772,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TUG stock opened at $31.40 on Thursday. STF Tactical Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $23.84 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.19. The firm has a market cap of $182.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of -1.09.

STF Tactical Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.0161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STF Tactical Growth ETF

About STF Tactical Growth ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in STF Tactical Growth ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STF Tactical Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:TUG Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of STF Tactical Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The STF Tactical Growth ETF (TUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks long-term capital growth by allocating its exposure to US equity and fixed income securities based on proprietary signals. The fund is actively managed TUG was launched on May 19, 2022 and is managed by STF.

