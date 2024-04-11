Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,325 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $11,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 422.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,220,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,068 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $60,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,183,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,728,000 after acquiring an additional 518,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 25,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $1,887,763.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 90,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,484.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at $4,125,150.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SF opened at $75.96 on Thursday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Stifel Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

