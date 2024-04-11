Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Vertiv (NYSE:VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 29,191 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 32% compared to the typical volume of 22,066 call options.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $11.95 and a twelve month high of $88.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.22.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

