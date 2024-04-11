StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.35 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

GEE Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in GEE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GEE Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 630.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 215,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GEE Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 815,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

