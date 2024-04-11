StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:JOB opened at $0.35 on Thursday. GEE Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.17 million. GEE Group had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Equities research analysts predict that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
