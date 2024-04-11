StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.
