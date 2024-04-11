StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of American Realty Investors stock opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44. American Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a current ratio of 28.29, a quick ratio of 28.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Realty Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in American Realty Investors by 164.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in American Realty Investors by 626.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in American Realty Investors by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 44.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, owns, and manages multifamily and commercial real estate properties in the Southern United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Commercial. The company leases apartment units to residents; and office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.