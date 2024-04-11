StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TRX stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.65 million, a P/E ratio of 44.73 and a beta of 0.65. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TRX Gold in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 211.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 109,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TRX Gold by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TRX Gold by 493.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TRX Gold by 770.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 256,593 shares during the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

