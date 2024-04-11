StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Receives C$6.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.41.

Several research firms recently commented on SVI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered StorageVault Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

SVI stock opened at C$6.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.42. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$3.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.39. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04.

In related news, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.17 per share, with a total value of C$99,179.52.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

