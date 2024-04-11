Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 1,642 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

BATS:COWZ opened at $57.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.