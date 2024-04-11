Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 36.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Alphabet by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GOOG opened at $157.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.70. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.27 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total transaction of $3,198,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,539 shares of company stock worth $35,906,259 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

