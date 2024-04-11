Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,307,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSPF opened at $61.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $64.32.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RSPF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RSPF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

