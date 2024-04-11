Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 21,870 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.31% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $285.35 million, a PE ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.60.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

