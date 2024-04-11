Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,092 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,733 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,828 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.90.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $275.32 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $275.83. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $244.87 and a 200-day moving average of $236.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

