Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $560,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 54,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth $549,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS stock opened at $163.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $201.92.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.43% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Zoetis from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.74, for a total value of $71,779.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,417 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,257.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,209 shares of company stock worth $408,453 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

