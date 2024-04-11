Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $658,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverTree Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 48,847 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after buying an additional 29,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $60,773,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $419,000.

LMBS stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.81. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $48.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

