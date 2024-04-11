Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $725,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 249.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 171.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,960,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,893 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,710,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,063 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,235,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,516,000 after acquiring an additional 254,821 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,741,000. Finally, Delphi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 790,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,411,000 after acquiring an additional 182,370 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SHYG opened at $41.99 on Thursday. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $42.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.78.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

