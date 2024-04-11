Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $728,000 Stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF (NYSEARCA:NVBW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 2.44% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:NVBW opened at $29.19 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF has a twelve month low of $26.23 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of -0.51.
About AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Nov ETF
