Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $795,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $104.29 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

