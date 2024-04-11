Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $869,000 Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,519,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,335 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,637,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,619,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,149,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BKLN stock opened at $21.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.