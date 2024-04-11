Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 251.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 79,529 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,582,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,761,000 after purchasing an additional 473,690 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the 3rd quarter worth $4,781,000.

FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs stock opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.30.

About FT Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

