Strategic Blueprint LLC Invests $654,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDECFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.22% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2,182.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.5 %

BATS FDEC opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.38.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

