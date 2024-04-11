Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MTUM opened at $185.17 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.36.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

