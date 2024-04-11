Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,783 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after purchasing an additional 104,408 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,730 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ares Management from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,833,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 174,258 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $23,505,661.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,046,464 shares of company stock worth $139,774,698. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ares Management Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE ARES opened at $134.01 on Thursday. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.97 and a fifty-two week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.65%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

