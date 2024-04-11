Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 14,743 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UCON. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

UCON stock opened at $24.31 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $24.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

