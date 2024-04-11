Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 282 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:NOBL opened at $98.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.