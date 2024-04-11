Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 540 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:GFEB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February in the second quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at about $290,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GFEB opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.68. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – February (GFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral GFEB was launched on Feb 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

