Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 6,564 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 160,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,230,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,431,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock opened at $71.04 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.