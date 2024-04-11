Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $135,000 in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 8,695 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 624,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 11,263 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 86,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $7.37 on Thursday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.07.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.69%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

