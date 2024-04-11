Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 7.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 519,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,748 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 195,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 21,857 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 43.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 133,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 4.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS BOCT opened at $40.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $166.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

