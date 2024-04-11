Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDVI. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 400,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 154,550 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,834,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 244,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

RDVI stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.33.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

