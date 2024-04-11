Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 5,191.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 76.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:DJD opened at $46.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $295.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

