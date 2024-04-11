Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 448.0% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after buying an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.51 on Thursday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 16.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.90.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 347,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 18,048,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 275,426,168.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 2,171,278 shares of company stock worth $34,079,779.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

(Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.