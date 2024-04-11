Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,340 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,799,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068,034 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,122,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $11.70. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.75.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.