Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,203,163,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,515,000 after buying an additional 698,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $428.67 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.32. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.96 and a 52 week high of $488.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $469.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 target price (down previously from $480.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $444.11.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

