Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 733 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,589,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 19,321.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 508,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,260,000 after purchasing an additional 506,223 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Price Performance

NYSE:SNOW opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.96 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $186.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 8,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total transaction of $1,330,468.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.