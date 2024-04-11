Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 208,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 927.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 73,891 shares in the last quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,910 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSD opened at $89.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.69. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 52-week low of $88.44 and a 52-week high of $91.58.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

